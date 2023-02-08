Shah Rukh Khan, Straight Up, On Pathaan: 'The Sun Comes Out Of Darkness To Shine Again'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his recent film Pathaan, has treated his Insta family to a sunkissed picture, and we can't take our eyes off. The superstar has shared a selfie in which he is looking away from the camera in a white t-shirt. Along with the dashing picture, he wrote a sweet note thanking his fans for letting "the sun shine on Pathaan". SRK's note read, "The Sun is alone....it Burns....and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u (you) all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan."

Soon after Shah Rukh Khan shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Jawan will shine even more," while another wrote, "Keep on shining my king."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's post below:

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is busy smashing all the records. At the Indian box office, the movie has earned Rs 430.25 crore and will overtake the lifetime collection of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) at the end of today's business, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"Pathaan will cross lifetime business of KGF 2 Hindi (2nd highest) today (Wednesday). Big question: Will Pathaan surpass Baahubali 2 Hindi in the coming days? (Week 2) Friday Rs 13.50 crore, Saturday Rs 22.50 crore, Sunday Rs 27.50 crore, Monday Rs 8.25 crore, Tuesday Rs 7.50 crore. Total: Rs 430.25 crore. Hindi. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Check out the tweet below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.