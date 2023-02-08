Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Set To Be Bollywood's Second Top Earner

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has currently made Rs 430.25 crore at the Indian box office and will overtake the lifetime collection of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) at the end of today's business, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Pathaan collected Rs 7.50 crore on Day 14 – producers Yash Raj Films have reduced weekday ticket prices as the film's second week winds down. Once Pathaan pushes the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 to third spot, it will Bollywood's second highest earner after the Hindi dub of Baahubali: The Conclusion. Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, opened in cinemas across the world on January 25.

"Pathaan will cross lifetime business of KGF 2 Hindi (2nd highest) today (Wednesday). Big question: Will Pathaan surpass Baahubali 2 Hindi in the coming days? (Week 2) Friday Rs 13.50 crore, Saturday Rs 22.50 crore, Sunday Rs 27.50 crore, Monday Rs 8.25 crore, Tuesday Rs 7.50 crore. Total: Rs 430.25 crore. Hindi. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh. It should be noted that tickets were sold at the reduced price on Monday and Tuesday.

The Telugu and Tamil dubs of Pathaan made Rs 25 lakh on Tuesday, taking the total earned by the dubbed versions to Rs 15.95 crore. The Hindi and dubbed versions combined have so far made Rs 446.20 crore at the Indian box office.

See Taran Adarsh's tweets here:

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is set in the YRF Spy Universe that also contains Salman Khan's Tiger films and War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Shah Rukh Khan, in his first full-length role since 2018's Zero, plays a RAW agent – the titular Pathaan – who tackles agent-turned-terrorist Jim, played by John Abraham, with help from Deepika Padukone's character.