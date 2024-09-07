Shah Rukh Khan Shares A Pic From Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan, rarely seen posting on social media these days, scooped some time out to share a glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his Mumbai residence Mannat. On Saturday night, SRK shared a picture from the festivities and it also features a glimpse of SRK's wife and film producer and interior decorator Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan wrote in caption, "On this pious occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless all of us and our families with health, love and joy.... And of course a lot of modaks."

See the post shared by Shah Rukh Khan here:

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 26, (their eldest child), who launched a lifestyle luxury collective streetwear brand last year and will soon make his directorial debut. Their daughter Suhana, 24, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies along with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, who attends school in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a film titled King next, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. At the Locarno Film Festival, SRK confirmed his association with the project and said, "I finished Jawan and Dunki last year. Now, there's a certain kind of film I want to do. Maybe its more age centric and its something I have been trying for over 7 years. One day, I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh in my office. He said, sir, I have a subject."

The actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki last year. He also had two other releases last year - Pathaan and Jawan - both smash hits.