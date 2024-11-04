Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Quit Smoking: "I Thought I Won't Feel So Breathless..."

Shah Rukh Khan, who was once a chain smoker, has revealed he has finally quit the habit. Shah Rukh Khan spent his 59th birthday at an event organised by his fan clubs in Bandra on Saturday. In a video from the event shared by his fan club on X, Shah Rukh can be heard saying: "There's a good thing - I'm not smoking anymore, guys. I thought I won't feel so breathless after quitting smoking, but I still feel it (the side-effects). Inshallah, that will also get ok." In 2012, the actor was criticized for smoking in public during an IPL match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Later, he escaped with a paltry fine of Rs 100 after he pleaded guilty before a court in Jaipur. Take a look:

At the same event, Shah Rukh Khan also fielded an Ask SRK session. When a fan asked him about the lesson he has learnt from his children, Shah Rukh Khan, in his trademark witty style, shared anecdotes from his birthday morning. "I woke up late today because there was a dinner last night. So I woke up and went to spend some time with my little one... he was having his own issues. His I-Pad was not working. Then after that my daughter had a problem. She had some outfits which were not looking okay. The fitting was all wrong. Then my elder son..." Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan's minute details set the mood of the event and impressed the audience as always.

Shah Rukh Khan continued, "So, I learn from my family. Jitne bachche hote hein, utna patience aadmi mein badta hain (The more kids you have, the more patient you become)! So this is the learning I carry from my home to my work. Which is a lot of patience, lot of love, lot of care. Kisi ki koi bhi chiz naa chal rahi ho toh main usko theek karta hoon. Shooting pe, kaam pe, office pe (Whoever needs to fix things, I am there for them. At work, home or office). I think patience is the one thing that I have learnt from my family."

Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar comeback last year. He delivered box office hits like Pathaan and Jawan. Dunki received a lukewarm response from the audience.