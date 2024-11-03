Shah Rukh Khan spent an eventful 59th birthday at an event organised by his fan clubs in Bandra on Saturday. At the event, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session. When a fan asked him about the lesson he has learnt from his children, Shah Rukh Khan, in his trademark witty style, shared anecdotes from his birthday morning. "I woke up late today because there was a dinner last night. So I woke up and went to spend some time with my little one... he was having his own issues. His I-Pad was not working. Then after that my daughter had a problem. She had some outfits which were not looking okay. The fitting was all wrong. Then my elder son..." Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan's minute details set the mood of the event and impressed the audience as always.

Shah Rukh Khan continued, "So, I learn from my family. Jitne bachche hote hein, utna patience aadmi mein badta hain (The more kids you have, the more patient you become)! So this is the learning I carry from my home to my work. Which is a lot of patience, lot of love, lot of care. Kisi ki koi bhi chiz naa chal rahi ho toh main usko theek karta hoon. Shooting pe, kaam pe, office pe (Whoever needs to fix things, I am there for them. At work, home or office). I think patience is the one thing that I have learnt from my family."

Shah Rukh Khan gave the annual ritual of meeting and greeting his fans from the Mannat balcony a miss this year. This is the second year in a row he attended a fan-event on his birthday. He thanked fans by sharing his iconic pose in a post. The caption read, "Thank you for coming over and making my evening special... my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn't, sending you all my love." Take a look:

Gauri Khan sent him an adorable wish as well. Sharing a throwback picture and a recent picture from his intimate birthday celebrations, Gauri Khan wrote, "A memorable evening last night with friends and family... happy birthday." Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar comeback last year. He delivered box office hits like Pathaan and Jawan. Dunki received a lukewarm response from the audience.