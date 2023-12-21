On Dunki Morning, Shah Rukh Khan's LOL Reply To Post On Fans' Wrestling Match Outside Cinema

SRK in a still from the video. (courtesy: iamsrk)

The wait is over. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's third release of the year, Dunki, has finally been released in theatres and fans are thrilled. To celebrate the grand release, fans gathered at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety theatre and indulged in a playful wrestling session. A video of two men wrestling with the crowd holding posters cheering for “Team Hardy” [SRK's character in the film] was shared on social media by an SRK fan page. The clip was posted with the caption, “Team Hardy vs Team Foreign! Kushti scenes at #Gaiety, and needless to say, all are team Hardy!#Dunki #DunkiDay #DunkiReview,” tagging the superstar. Replying to the video, SRK wrote, “Arre ab picture dekhne toh jao ya bahar hi kushti karte rahoge [Arre, now will you watch the movie or keep wrestling outside]. Go in, see the movie and tell me if u all enjoyed it.#Dunki.”

During an Ask Me Anything session on X on Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan shared his wife, Gauri Khan's review of the film. Responding to a fan who asked about Gauri reaction, he said, “She said it's a film to be very proud of and loved the humour.”

Meanwhile, during a promotional event in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan declared that Dunki was his best film. When Shah Rukh Khan was asked to describe Dunki in three words, SRK said, "Rajkumar Hirani," "My best film," and "Please watch on 21st [December]." To this, fans responded with applause and cheers. Read all about it here.

As per trade expert Girish Johar, Dunki has a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes. He also announced on X that Dunki has secured a "U/A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. In addition to SRK, Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani, among others. It is the superstar's first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani.