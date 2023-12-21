Dunki Day: Fireworks To Dhols - The Many Ways Shah Rukh Khan Fans Are Celebrating

A giant cutout of SRK's poster in Mumbai

It is Dunkiday guys and Shah Rukh Khan fans can't keep calm. After all, it's Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited entertainer we are talking about. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. SO, how are SRK fans celebrating the big day, you ask? Well, fans made a bee-line to theatres for the early morning shows in Mumbai. From people dancing to dhol beats to organising a Dunki Mela, to fireworks and even a colossal cutout of SRK's poster, you name it and fans are doing it all. May their tribe live long and prosper.

Is it even a celebration without dhols and dancing?

The jubilant mood of SRK fans can be summed up in this video. Amid all the dancing, we spotted a fan of the actor dressed up as Shah Rukh Khan's character Hardy from Dunki.

Meanwhile, SRK reacted to the fans' excitement and he wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "Arre ab picture dekhne toh jao ya bahar hi kushti karte rahoge. Go in see the movie and tell me if u all enjoyed it. Dunki"

The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment,Dunki is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. It is clashing with Prashanth Neel's Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, at the box office.