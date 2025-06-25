Palak Tiwari Aces Her Face Card In A Minimal Sunkissed Glam Avatar

Palak Tiwari looks like a total star as she dazzles in the glory of the sun while she is out and about apparently on Mars as per her quote on Instagram. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked like a stunner wearing a black and white collared dress with curved stripes. But what caught our eyes was her beauty game on the occasion.

Palak Tiwari made heads turn with her latest beauty offering that featured a minimal glam look boasting of her fresh and dewy skin, feathered brows, a wash of bronzer spread across her eyelids and lots of mascara to complete her eye look. A wash of rosy tint was swept across the apples of her cheeks and teamed with a champagne highlight that gave her a beaming from within look. Last but not least, she wrapped up her beauty look with a nude lip oil to add the perfect amount of colour and shine to her pout.

If Palak's glam game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? The 24-year-old star's hair was styled into effortless layered open waves with a centre parting to frame her face just right and become the perfect crowning glory of her look.

Palak Tiwari's less-is-more makeup look is all things sweet and sunshinerific at the same time.

