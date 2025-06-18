Palak Tiwari's Korean Getaway Is All About Traditional Hanbok, Local Flavours And More

With her effortless charm and impeccable style, Palak Tiwari has won hearts globally. During her recent visit to South Korea, the talented actress immersed herself in the local culture. From dressing up in traditional Korean attire to enjoying the local food, Palak did it all on her getaway.

Recently, Palak shared a glimpse of her trip on Instagram. The images featured the actress dressed in Hanbok - a traditional Korean attire, known for its vibrant colours and flowing lines. A symbol of Korean culture, the dress is often worn during special occasions and festivals.

Palak seems to be at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. The 24-year-old actress was seen posing in front of royal buildings and wooden doors. There was also a glimpse of Palak crossing the road, holding her friend's hand. In the caption, she wrote, "Cuz I'm miss PT Korea."

Check out the post here:

Palak Tiwari shared some more pictures from her Korea trip. The reel of memories opened with the actress posing for a selfie with a flower bouquet in her hand.

Palak, who is the Indian brand ambassador for the Korean beauty brand, Etude House, received a warm welcome from the staff on her arrival in Seoul. They decorated her green room with pink balloons and presented her with a flower bouquet.

During her trip, Palak also enjoyed an array of Korean food in Seoul. The actress had steamed rice with seaweed soup. A selection of side dishes including radish kimchi, sautéed spinach and pickled vegetables with soy sauce. Palak also shared a picture of a dessert station in her carousel post. We could spot tarts, pastries, biscottis and small decorated cakes on the table.

The side note read, "Just @etudeindia @etudeofficial and Seoul making me very happy."

Palak Tiwari's travel escapade is inspiring us to book a ticket to South Korea right away.