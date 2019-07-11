Shah Rukh Khan Posts Thanks On Behalf On Simba Aryan Khan. Because 'Young Lions Don't Tweet'

Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan Khan (courtesy iamsrk)

Uff, this Shah Rukh Khan, nah! Within hours of introducing son Aryan Khan as The Lion King's Simba in the Hindi version of the live action film, the 53-year-old superstar tweeted a note of thanks for Aryan's newfound fan-base and for those who cheered for his voice-over in the movie. Since Aryan doesn't have a verified Twitter profile (Aryan has a verified one on Instagram but that's rarely operational), Shah Rukh tweeted this message on his son's behalf: "Young lions don't tweet. So, on behalf of Simba Aryan Khan, I want to thank you all for appreciating his effort." Needless to say that the actor added a dash of his signature humour to the tweet when he wrote: "Also thanks to Disney India and the team at Sound and Vision (Mona and Mayur gang). And doesn't his voice sound a bit familiar? Or is it just me?"

The last part of Shah Rukh Khan's tweet is actually in response to an unmissable observation made by the Internet after The Lion King's Hindi teaser, featuring Aryan Khan's voice, was made available - Aryan sounds just like dad Shah Rukh, who voices the character of Mufasa in the Hindi version.

Read Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here.

Young Lions don't tweet so on behalf of Simba #AryanKhan I want to thank u all for appreciating his effort. Also thx to @disneyfilmindia & the team at Sound & Vision ( Mona & Mayur gang) & doesn't his voice sound a bit familiar? Or is it just me? — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's newfound fan-club includes Shah Rukh's friends Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar:

Pardon my excitement! But Aryan is the first born in our family!!! And even just hearing his voice has made me so so excited !!!!! And without a bias he sounds amazing!! https://t.co/9WEqM5LmVD — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 11, 2019

Shah Rukh, who dubs for Mufasa - the original Lion King before he's taken down by Scar - referred to Aryan as "Mera Simba" in a previous tweet. Simba is Mufasa's son, who is driven away from Pride Rock as a result of Scar's conniving plotting but he returns to claim the throne and avenge his father's death. "Main hoon Simba... Mufasa ka beta," Aryan Khan says in the video.

The Hindi version of The Lion Kinghas an impressive cast - Ashish Vidyarthi is Simba's villainous uncle Scar, Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra feature as Simba's friends meerkat Timon and the warthog Pumbaa while Asrani voices the hornbill named Zazu.

Fans can enjoy the live action version of The Lion King in cinemas on July 19.

