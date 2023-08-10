Shah Rukh Khan Is Super Happy To Have A 'Young Blond Lady' As Admirer

Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: Pooja Dadlani)

Ahead of the release of Jawaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back in action. The baadshah of Bollywood has not leaving any stone unturned to hog the limelight. On Thursday evening, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask Me Anything session on X, formerly known as Twitter. For obvious reasons, Shah Rukh Khan was flooded with queries about his upcoming big film Jawaan from fans. Amid those queries, there's a little gem where a fan posted a video to show Shah Rukh her niece's reaction to him. Geeta, a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, posted a new video with her little niece. While scrolling a tab, the little girl (presumably listening to any Shah Rukh Khan's song) nods her head and also looks at the camera. Geeta introduced her to Shah Rukh last week. Geeta wrote in her tweet, "Hi Shah!! I introduced you to my little niece last week, see her reaction. Cute na?! She likes you!!! (and yes she's blond haha, her mom's genes were stronger than my brother's)." Shah Rukh Khan, in his self-styled humour, replied to Geeta's tweet. He wrote, "Awwww. Always wanted a young blond lady to like me!! Too sweet. #Jawan"

Awwww. Always wanted a young blond lady to like me!! Too sweet. #Jawanhttps://t.co/t2FgPNuOVl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Ask Me Anything session is always entertaining and full of his witty replies. When one fan asked him how much SRK pays for electricity bill a month, Shah Rukh replied, "Humare ghar me pyaar ka noor phaila hua hai. Ussi se Roshini hoti hai....bill nahi aata. #Jawan." Can anyone beat this answer?

Humare ghar me pyaar ka noor phaila hua hai. Ussi se Roshini hoti hai….bill nahi aata. #Jawanhttps://t.co/WFEUKIZKrb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Asked about doing a horror movie, Shah Rukh Khan's epic reply is already trending. He said, "Har baar karta hoon na....Humesha akela aata hoon...mere dost Yash ne kaha tha na....joh Akela aata hai....woh hota hai monster!! #Jawan" For the unversed, Shah Rukh referred to superstar Yash's viral KGF dialogue,"Gang lekar aane wale hote hai gangster... Woh akela aata tha... Monster."

Har baar karta hoon na….Humesha akela aata hoon…mere dost Yash ne kaha tha na….joh Akela aata hai….woh hota hai monster!! #Jawanhttps://t.co/o3aBcvL4zR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also launched a new poster today featuring himself, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan described the three characters with these words, "The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous."

Shah Rukh Khan tasted mega success with Pathaan this year. The film emerged as the biggest money-spinner at the box office so far. Apart from Jawaan Shah Rukh Khan will portray another interesting character in Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki.