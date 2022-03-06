Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Driver, Greets Security Personnel At Airport As He Leaves For A Flight

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan was photographed at the Mumbai airport

Shah Rukh Khan is often dubbed the king of hearts and not without good reason. Apart from his array of superhit films, what endears him to the masses is his charming personality and off-screen flair. Once again, we got a peek into his magnanimity when the superstar arrived at the Mumbai airport, all set to board a flight. Before walking into the airport, he thoughtfully hugs his driver. Not only that, when a CISF personnel nods at him, the actor greets him with folded hands. Reportedly, Shah Rukh is heading to Spain for a shoot schedule of his upcoming film, Pathaan.

Recently, social media was abuzz after Shah Rukh Khan announced the release date of Pathaan on March 2. Shah Rukh dropped the teaser of sorts on his social media pages. The caption read, “I know it's late, but remember the date. Pathaan time starts now. See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023.”

The movie will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Though his look from the film is not yet not revealed, fans are excited. After the announcement on March 2, they just couldn't stay calm. The hashtag “King is back” trended on Twitter all day. Many memes, too, did the rounds of social media.

Since Shah Rukh Khan didn't reveal his look from Pathaan yet, one fan asked the superstar about it during an “Ask SRK” question-and-answer session on Twitter. The fan asked, “When are you [Shah Rukh Khan] revealing your look?” To this, Shah Rukh simply replied, “I look the same only since 32 years now. What look. It's the same my handsome self.” Well, we couldn't agree more.

I look the same only since 32 years now….ha ha. What look…it's the same my handsome self… https://t.co/Zm0toeAEq6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.