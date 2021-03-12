Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan And Other Stars Tweeted This About Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan Teaser

Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan. (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The teaser of 'Toofaan' released on Friday

"Incredibly amazed," wrote Hrithik

"You're looking amazing ," wrote Parineeti

The much-awaited teaser of Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar released on Friday and is has been trending big time. The film showcases the story of a boxer, who overcomes all sorts of challenges to pursue his dreams. Farhan's love interest, played by Mrunal Thakur and his coach Paresh Rawal, shape his journey. The film's teaser received a whole lot of love from Farhan's friends and Bollywood stars. Shah Rukh Khan, who has worked with Farhan in the Don series of films, tweeted: "Wow! Always inspired by the effort you put in your work. "Kinare hi se Toofan ka tamasha dekhne wale, kinare se kabhie andaza-e-Toofan nahi hota" Azad. Ready to dive into Toofaan. All the best to the team for this awesomeness."

Read Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

https://t.co/SiBkzhJPtN Wow! Always inspired by the effort u put in ur work. "Kinare hi se Toofan ka tamasha dekhne wale,

Kinare se kabhie andaza-e-Toofan nahi hota" Azad.

Ready to dive into Toofaan.All the best to the team for this awesomeness. Luv @FarOutAkhtar@RakeyshOmMehra — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 12, 2021

Farhan's best friend and his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan, tweeted, "Got hit by Toofaan today! The power packed team have left me star-struck! Incredibly amazed, awestruck, excited. Signing up to be "First Day First Minute' audience for this inspiring experience. Farhan, I'm speechless."

Got hit by #Toofaan today! D power packed team of @FarOutAkhtar@mrunal0801@RakeyshOmMehra hv left me ! INCREDIBLY AMAZED, AWESTRUCK, EXCITED. Signing up 2 b 'First Day First Minute' audience 4 this inspiring experience. Farhan , I'm speechless!https://t.co/sTN8Z1E6lH — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 12, 2021

"So lovely! Congrats Farhan Akhtar! You're looking amazing ... All my best wishes to Team Toofaan," tweeted Parineeti Chopra.

So lovelyy! Congratss @FarOutAkhtar - you're looking amazing ... all my best wishes to Team Toofan! https://t.co/IZ3cQ4uITt — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 12, 2021

This is what Riteish Deshmukh posted:

Love love loved it !!!! https://t.co/9c4foGH2bV — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 12, 2021

Toofaan has being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The sports drama is Farhan and Rakeysh's second project together. The duo have previously worked together in the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was based on the life of legendary field sprinter Milkha Singh. The film has been co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.