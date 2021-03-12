Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan And Other Stars Tweeted This About Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan Teaser

"Always inspired by the effort you put in your work," tweeted Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan And Other Stars Tweeted This About Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan Teaser

Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan. (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights

  • The teaser of 'Toofaan' released on Friday
  • "Incredibly amazed," wrote Hrithik
  • "You're looking amazing ," wrote Parineeti
New Delhi:

The much-awaited teaser of Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar released on Friday and is has been trending big time. The film showcases the story of a boxer, who overcomes all sorts of challenges to pursue his dreams. Farhan's love interest, played by Mrunal Thakur and his coach Paresh Rawal, shape his journey. The film's teaser received a whole lot of love from Farhan's friends and Bollywood stars. Shah Rukh Khan, who has worked with Farhan in the Don series of films, tweeted: "Wow! Always inspired by the effort you put in your work. "Kinare hi se Toofan ka tamasha dekhne wale, kinare se kabhie andaza-e-Toofan nahi hota" Azad. Ready to dive into Toofaan. All the best to the team for this awesomeness."

Read Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

Farhan's best friend and his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan, tweeted, "Got hit by Toofaan today! The power packed team have left me star-struck! Incredibly amazed, awestruck, excited. Signing up to be "First Day First Minute' audience for this inspiring experience. Farhan, I'm speechless."

"So lovely! Congrats Farhan Akhtar! You're looking amazing ... All my best wishes to Team Toofaan," tweeted Parineeti Chopra.

This is what Riteish Deshmukh posted:

Toofaan has being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The sports drama is Farhan and Rakeysh's second project together. The duo have previously worked together in the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was based on the life of legendary field sprinter Milkha Singh. The film has been co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Also Read