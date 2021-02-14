Valentine's Day 2021: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Exchange 'Forever' Vows

Farhan Akhtar shared this photo (courtesy faroutakhtar )

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are couple goals, don't you think? On Valentine's Day, Farhan and Shibani painted Instagram day with heartfelt greetings for each other. Sharing similar photos, Farhan and Shibani exchanged "forever" vows - he wrote "Today. Tomorrow. Forever" while Shibani posted: "My forever Foo." Replying to Farhan's post, Shibani wrote: "Always." In the loved-up photos, Farhan holds Shibani in an embrace with a gorgeous sunset forming the perfect backdrop. The couple were holidaying in the Maldives recently and the photos they shared appear to be vacation memories from the beach destination.

Here, take a look:

On Farhan Akhtar's birthday earlier, Shibani Dandekar wished him with this heart-warming message: "To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner... wouldn't know how to be on this journey without you... lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all. You are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known... thank you for being all mine... happy birthday my Foo."

On Christmas, the couple wished their fans with another vacation photo:

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar often trend for their loved-up posts. In terms of work, Farhan was last seen in Netflix film The Sky Is Pink. His upcoming movie is sports drama Toofan. Shibani, a popular face in the Indian television industry, became a household name after she started hosting the Indian Premier League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime's web-series Four More Shots Please! Season 2.