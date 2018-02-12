Shah Rukh Khan Dives Into Pool To Thank 33 Million Twitter Followers

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who currently has 33.3 million followers on Twitter, is now the most-followed Bollywood celebrity on the micro-blogging site. Amitabh Bachchan earlier ranked #1, followed by SRK. To thank his followers, SRK, all suited-booted, made a special video for all his fans, which also includes some of his famous dialogues like - "bade bade shehron mein, aisi chhoti-chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai." (And, he also dived into a pool). SRK has uploaded the video on social media, in which he says, "Hi guys, this is me and I thought every time we reach a big number... I should always do something special for you, but normally I do not get the time. But today I have got the time so I gelled my hair back, wore my coolest dark glasses and I am even wearing a bow tie. A full tuxedo and today I want to give the most overwhelming loving message that I've given you in the last decade. So listen to it carefully because this is very heartfelt."
Here's the video which SRK posted. He captioned it as, "This didn't go as planned... but on a lazy Sunday afternoon, with my limited floatation expertise... this is the best I could do! Judge nahi karna, feel karna."
This didn't go as planned...but on a lazy Sunday afternoon, with my limited floatation expertise..this is the best I could do! Judge nahi karna, feel karna...Thx. pic.twitter.com/50miTK7QKK— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2018
Once he came out of the pool, SRK said, "I hope you heard every word I said it was right from my heart and so overwhelming that I am running out of breath and where are my glasses? Lots of love to you all."
He was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal and is currently filming Zero, with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. In Zero, SRK plays the role of a dwarf. The film releases this December.