When Anushka Sharma And Katrina Kaif Took Shah Rukh Khan For A 'Zero Ride'

Shah Rukh Khan posted an update from the sets of Zero - a picture of himself with the film's leading ladies - Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. "Best memories begin with insane ideas. Girls taking me along for a ride called," he captioned the photo, in which SRK rides a cycle-rickshaw with Anushka and Katrina seated in the passenger's seat. The trio is wearing classic white and blue combo and are somewhere in the middle of a busy market place. Such a happy picture! Take a look:Anushka, Katrina and Shah Rukh are collaborating for the second time after 2012's. Shah Rukh and Anushka have co-starred in more films likeand, which released last year.is the story of three characters struggling to make the best of their lives. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a dwarf, Katrina reportedly plays an actress struggling with alcoholism and Anushka plays the role of a failed scientist trying to come to terms with her failures. Speaking about her role in the Aanand L Rai-directed film, Katrina told mid-day : "Initially, I was supposed to play myself in. The film was titled. There was a different cast on board and Shah Rukh sir wasn't part of it. Now, it's a satirical take on an actress."is produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner. The film will hit the screens in December 2018.