When Anushka Sharma And Katrina Kaif Took Shah Rukh Khan For A 'Zero Ride'

Shah Rukh Khan posted an update from the sets of Zero - a picture of himself with the film's leading ladies - Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. "Best memories begin with insane ideas. Girls taking me along for a ride called Zero," he captioned the photo, in which SRK rides a cycle-rickshaw with Anushka and Katrina seated in the passenger's seat. The trio is wearing classic white and blue combo and are somewhere in the middle of a busy market place. Such a happy picture! Take a look:
Anushka, Katrina and Shah Rukh are collaborating for the second time after 2012's Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Shah Rukh and Anushka have co-starred in more films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Harry Met Sejal, which released last year.
Zero is the story of three characters struggling to make the best of their lives. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a dwarf, Katrina reportedly plays an actress struggling with alcoholism and Anushka plays the role of a failed scientist trying to come to terms with her failures.
"Initially, I was supposed to play myself in Zero. The film was titled Katrina Meri Jaan. There was a different cast on board and Shah Rukh sir wasn't part of it. Now, it's a satirical take on an actress."
Zero is produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner. The film will hit the screens in December 2018.