Amitabh Bachchan To Quit Twitter? Well, He Says So

Highlights "Twitter? You reduced my number of followers?" posted Big B "Time to get off from you, thank you for the ride," he added Amitabh Bachchan currently has 32.9 million followers on Twitter

T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

Congrats to @narendramodi who tops the most followed list on Twitter in India with 37.5 million followers. Here's the ten most followed Indians on Twitter this year #ThisHappenedpic.twitter.com/onP2uWxEvg — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 5, 2017

T 2599 - 27 YEARS of 'HUM' .. BAADDUUMMBAAAAA !!! Amazing times and most importantly the creation of the song 'Jumma Chumma' by me .. Rajni with me and Govinda .. and of course the Filmfare award !! good times .. good vibrations .. good all along pic.twitter.com/aM40War9p6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018