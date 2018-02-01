Amitabh Bachchan To Quit Twitter? Well, He Says So

Highlights
T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018
Last month, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited India, he attended an event called Shalom Bollywood, where celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Prasoon Joshi, Abhishek Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi were invited. The event was designed to reach out to Bollywood to shoot more films in Israel. Over there, PM Netanyahu said, "I used to think that I was a big deal. Till I found that Amitabh Bachchan has 30 million more followers than me."
The Oscars-style selfie, clicked by Amitabh Bachchan, was one of the main highlights of the event.
Will my Bollywood selfie beat @TheEllenShow Hollywood selfie at the Oscars? @SrBachchan@juniorbachchan@rajcheerfull@imbhandarkar @vivek_oberoi @ pic.twitter.com/v1r0GIhKLy— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 18, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan's followers on Twitter increased by 40 per cent last December, news agency PTI reported. He previously had 30.9 million followers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most-followed Indian personality on Twitter.
Congrats to @narendramodi who tops the most followed list on Twitter in India with 37.5 million followers. Here's the ten most followed Indians on Twitter this year #ThisHappenedpic.twitter.com/onP2uWxEvg— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 5, 2017
T 2599 - 27 YEARS of 'HUM' .. BAADDUUMMBAAAAA !!! Amazing times and most importantly the creation of the song 'Jumma Chumma' by me .. Rajni with me and Govinda .. and of course the Filmfare award !! good times .. good vibrations .. good all along pic.twitter.com/aM40War9p6— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan, also starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. His next release is titled 102 Not Out, with Rishi Kapoor.