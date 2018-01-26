Republic Day 2018: See Posts From Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh And Other Stars

Highlights
T 2594 - !! - (cont) https://t.co/UQXoA2TyuE— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2018
T 2594 - Jai Hind !— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2018
pic.twitter.com/P9bvN96QAD
T 2594 - Watching Republic Day Parade in Delhi .. what a moment of pride .. tears welling up as the Army marches past .. memories of the early years in Delhi, when we would clamour for seats to watch the parade ! JAI HIND !! pic.twitter.com/DH7WbbzJH1— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2018
United we stand, divided we fall. Happy #RepublicDay to you all! Jai Hind!— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 26, 2018
One Country, One People, One Flag.— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) January 26, 2018
Happy #RepublicDay to all.
Meanwhile, actor Ajay Devgn (Kajol's husband) wrote, "Salute to our Armed Forces for letting us have a Republic Day."
Salute to our Armed Forces for letting us have a #RepublicDay— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2018
Shraddha Kapoor wrote this.
Happy Republic Day everyone! I my India!— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 26, 2018
"Happy Republic Day!" tweeted Rishi Kapoor.
Happy Republic Day! pic.twitter.com/vKuMnOofsP— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 26, 2018
"Let's always protect our country and never allow people to gain from dividing us. Have a great day," tweeted Arjun Kapoor.
#happyrepublicday2018. Let's always protect our country and never allow people to gain from dividing us. Have a great day pic.twitter.com/kTK0AvJEQK— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 26, 2018
"It's not only about how far we've come but also about how far we can go. Jai hind! Happy Republic Day," posted Arjun Kapoor.
It's not only about how far we've come but also about how far we can go. Jai hind! Happy #RepublicDay— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 26, 2018
On the eve of India's 69th Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation. The Padma Awards were also declared by the Indian Government last night. Music composer Ilaiyaraaja and classical musician Ghulam Mustafa Khan were named for Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour. One of the highest civilian Awards of the country, Padma Awards are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.