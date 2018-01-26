Republic Day 2018: See Posts From Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh And Other Stars

India is celebrating its 69th Republic Day today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 26, 2018 11:12 IST
Ranveer Singh posted this picture (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Wishing you all a very happy Republic Day. Jai Hind," tweeted Big B
  2. Ranveer posted a picture of himself with the national flag
  3. "United we stand, divided we fall," tweeted Anushka
India celebrates its 69th Republic Day today (January 26). On this occasion, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others have posted their messages and wishes on social media. "Wishing you all a very happy Republic Day. Jai Hind," tweeted Big B, along with a poem of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Ranveer Singh, whose film "Padmaavat" released on Thursday, posted a picture of himself with the national flag and wrote, "Happy Republic Day." While Anushka Sharma tweeted, "United we stand, divided we fall. Happy Republic Day to you all! Jai Hind!" "One Country, one People, one Flag. Happy Republic Day to all," tweeted Kajol.

Here's what Big B, Ranveer, Anushka and Kajol wrote.
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Republic Day! #jaihind

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


 
 

Meanwhile, actor Ajay Devgn (Kajol's husband) wrote, "Salute to our Armed Forces for letting us have a Republic Day."
 

Shraddha Kapoor wrote this.
 

"Happy Republic Day!" tweeted Rishi Kapoor.
 

"Let's always protect our country and never allow people to gain from dividing us. Have a great day," tweeted Arjun Kapoor.
 

"It's not only about how far we've come but also about how far we can go. Jai hind! Happy Republic Day," posted Arjun Kapoor.
 

Abhishek Bachchan posted this.
 

On the eve of India's 69th Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation. The Padma Awards were also declared by the Indian Government last night. Music composer Ilaiyaraaja and classical musician Ghulam Mustafa Khan were named for Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour. One of the highest civilian Awards of the country, Padma Awards are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
 

