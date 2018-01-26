Republic Day 2018: See Posts From Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh And Other Stars

Highlights "Wishing you all a very happy Republic Day. Jai Hind," tweeted Big B Ranveer posted a picture of himself with the national flag "United we stand, divided we fall," tweeted Anushka

T 2594 - Jai Hind !

pic.twitter.com/P9bvN96QAD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2018

T 2594 - Watching Republic Day Parade in Delhi .. what a moment of pride .. tears welling up as the Army marches past .. memories of the early years in Delhi, when we would clamour for seats to watch the parade ! JAI HIND !! pic.twitter.com/DH7WbbzJH1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2018

Happy Republic Day! #jaihind A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 25, 2018 at 7:35pm PST

United we stand, divided we fall. Happy #RepublicDay to you all! Jai Hind! — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 26, 2018

One Country, One People, One Flag.

Happy #RepublicDay to all. — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) January 26, 2018

Salute to our Armed Forces for letting us have a #RepublicDay — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2018

Happy Republic Day everyone! I my India! — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 26, 2018

#happyrepublicday2018. Let's always protect our country and never allow people to gain from dividing us. Have a great day pic.twitter.com/kTK0AvJEQK — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 26, 2018

It's not only about how far we've come but also about how far we can go. Jai hind! Happy #RepublicDay — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 26, 2018