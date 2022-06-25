Shah Rukh Khan Couldn't Help But Miss Son AbRam During His Chat Session With Fans

A throwback of AbRam with SRK. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan, who has a super busy schedule ahead, managed to take some time out for his fans and answered their questions in an Instagram live session on Saturday. The occasion, you ask? Well, the superstar completed 30 years in Bollywood. During the session, an Instagram user asked SRK: "Can we get to see AbRam with you now in this live?" Shah Rukh Khan, who started missing his son big time, revealed that AbRam is currently on a holiday. "I wish so. I wish he was here but he is not here with me. He is currently on a holiday. I would love him to be here," said SRK. He then looked around for a picture of AbRam and said, "I miss him now. Thankyou for making me miss AbRam even more than I was." SRK added, "Next time when I come out to meet people I will bring him along or maybe in the next live session."

Check out thee video posted by SRK here:

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan also gave a shout out to husband SRK in her Instagram post. She shared SRK's new look from Pathaan and she wrote: "It is difficult for us to comprehend what he does outside of being a father, a husband, a friend - and the way he affects peoples lives. The only thing we understand is that he tries to work harder today than he did yesterday."

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 24, (their eldest child), daughter Suhana and 9-year-old AbRam. Aryan Khan graduated from University Of South California. Suhana (22) is shooting for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will mark her acting debut.

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has redecorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. Other than that, she is film producer and made her debut as author last year.