Shah Rukh Khan, Unstoppable At 57: What's Next For Him

SRK in Pathaan. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan is not just an actor but an inspiration, an idol and a larger-than-life personality for many. The actor started his career in the entertainment industry with television shows – Fauji and Circus - and went on to make his Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992. With evergreen classics like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer Zaara and Mohabbatein credited to his name, SRK has amassed a huge fan base around the world. Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen for the last few years – he was last seen in 2018's Zero - but that has not withered his charm among his fans. An update on the actor still sends the Internet into a tizzy. On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, let's take a look at some of his upcoming projects.

1) Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan broke the Internet when he officially announced Pathaan in March this year. Then again in September, he thrilled his fans with a shirtless photo of himself, a glimpse of his character in the film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is another collaboration between SRK and Deepika Padukone. The film also stars John Abraham.

2) Jawan

2022 started on a good note for SRK fans. After Pathaan's announcement, the actor introduced us to his rather-interesting role in Jawan. This “explosive entertainer”, written and directed by Atlee, is backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. An injured face covered with bandages and a spirit to resume the fight, that's how one can sum up SRK in Jawan teaser and poster. The film will release on June 2 next year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. SRK will share the screen space with Nayanthara.

3) Dunki

For Shah Rukh Khan, his next project with Rajkumar Hirani is really an exciting one. The actor announced Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani, in a quirky way in April. Rajkumar Hirani and SRK's first film together will be a Christmas treat to the actor's fans – Dunki will release on December 22, next year.

4) Tiger 3

This Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif action-thriller will have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. In case you didn't know, Salman will also feature in a special appearance in SRK's Pathaan.

Wishing Shah Rukh Khan a very happy and amazing birthday. The actor turns 57 today.