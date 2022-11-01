Viral: Ahead Of Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, A Pic Of Him And Deepika Padukone From Pathaan Set

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: shahrukh_fan_club_2020)

Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screen next year with his movie Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone. It will be her first full-fledged film after Zero. Ever since the movie was announced, it has been in the news, and once again a picture of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the sets of Pathaan is surfacing on the Internet. In this new viral image, they can be seen standing on a balcony, filming a scene. Deepika can be seen sipping a drink. She looks stunning in a white crop top paired with an orange thigh-high slit skirt, while Shah Rukh looks dapper in a blue shirt paired with jeans. The images are going viral a day before Shah Rukh's birthday (November 2).

Here have a look:

Every now and then, pictures from the sets of Pathaan go viral on the Internet. In March, Shah Rukh Khan's shirtless picture was surfacing on the Internet. In the images, he can be seen standing on a balcony showing off his chiselled eight-pack abs and sporting long hair. Check out the picture below:

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role. Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25 next year in three regional languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating his 57th birthday tomorrow (November 2).

On the movie front, Shah Rukh Khan also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Both films are scheduled to release next year.