Tiger 3: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Film To Release On...

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

On Saturday, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shared a new update with their fans regarding their film Tiger 3. Sharing a poster on their respective Instagram handles, Salman and Katrina revealed that the film will release on Diwali next year. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on April 21 of next year. The newly shared poster features the half-covered face of superstar Salman Khan. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Salman Khan wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate Tiger 3 with YRF 50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu." Whereas, Katrina's caption read, "Tiger & Zoya are arriving on Diwali 2023. Celebrate Tiger 3 with YRF 50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."

Check out the poster here:

Tiger 3 is being directed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, whereas Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) was directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively. Tiger 3, which is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, will reportedly have a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, who will reprise his Pathaan role. SRK's Pathaan is set to hit the big screen on January 25 next year.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is waiting for the release of her horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot, also starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, also starring Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in the lead roles.