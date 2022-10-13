Katrina Kaif Reveals It's 'Fantastic' To Work With Salman Khan Again In Tiger 3

A still from the video. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Katrina Kaif in a recent interview opened up about working with Salman Khan again in their forthcoming film Tiger 3. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif opened up on her role, Zoya, and said, "Working again in that franchise that I have so much regards for because Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer) gives Zoya's role (her character in the movie) that kind of prominence and importance in the action, and I love doing action." When asked about her experience working with Salman Khan, she said, "Of course, working with Salman again is fantastic."

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is slated to release on April 21 next year. In March, Salman Khan shared a teaser on his Instagram handle announcing the release date of the film. In the film, Katrina can be seen in an action sequence while Salman takes a nap. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen... Tiger3 on 2023 Eid... let's all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the horror-comedy, is slated to release on November 4 this year.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she also spoke about Phone Bhoot and said, "The minute I heard the story, I just immediately said yes. I didn't even tell Ritesh (Sidhwani, producer) that, 'Okay, let me see, give me a few days', because I felt that this concept and story was something unique enough to be told."

Apart from Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif also has Merry Christmas in her kitty.