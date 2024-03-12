Katrina Kaif Attended Women's Premier League With Usual Suspect Sister Isabelle

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif took some time off her busy schedule to attend the Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz in Delhi on Monday. The Merry Christmas star's plus one at the event was her sister Isabelle Kaif. A day after, Katrina Kaif shared pictures of herself with her sister and the players on Instagram. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen twinning with her sister in jerseys. She captioned the image, "These girls.……All heart More power to you #itskaytobeyou #upwarrioz And a wonderful time with the most charming Sharma family."

Take a look at Katrina's post here:

Several photos and videos of the Tiger 3 star posing with her fans also went viral on social media. In one such adorable video, Katrina Kaif can be seen posing with her little fans. This is the video we are talking about:

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted spending some quality time with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal in London. The couple's happy picture took the internet by storm. Katrina Kaif's fan page on X (formerly Twitter), dropped a picture of the couple, wherein the two can be seen sitting together and enjoying a meal. For their day out, Vicky picked an all-black outfit, while Katrina looked pretty in a shirt and a round-neck T-shirt. The note attached to the picture read, "Katrina and Vicky spotted in London.”

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal, in conversation with GQ, described living with Katrina Kaif as “the best feeling.” In Vicky's words, “Imagine it's your day off. It's raining outside. A beautiful calm has taken over and there's nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You're just present. You feel absolutely content. When I'm with her (Katrina Kaif), that's what happens. I don't feel like rushing anywhere. It's simply the best feeling.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas. The Sriram Raghavan film featured Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead.