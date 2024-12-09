Shabana Azmi's Message For Husband Javed Akhtar On 40th Wedding Anniversary: "He Still Makes Me Laugh"

Congratulations, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar. The couple celebrated 40 years of togetherness on Monday. To make the day extra special, Shabana dropped an adorable picture with Javed Akhtar on Instagram. The image featured Shabana dressed in a pink suit, which she paired with a matching dupatta and a flower tucked into her hair. Javed, on the other hand, exudes elegance in a crisp white kurta and jacket. Sharing the picture, Shabana Azmi wrote, “It's 40 years today since we got married, and he still makes me laugh.”

Reacting to the post, Javed Akhtar's daughter Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Happy happy.” Farah Khan reminded them of her anniversary and said, “Happy anniversary! now wish me and Shirish too… 20 years.” Actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Urmila Matondkar, Vikrant Massey and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Take a look:

Javed Akhtar got married to Shabana Azmi in 1994. In an interview with ANI, Annu Kapoor revealed how he played matchmaker for the couple and convinced them to go ahead with the ceremony.

"I was the one who arranged Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's wedding on the night of December 9, 1984. Javed Akhtar was sitting there, while Shabana was inside reading a book. So, I arrived that night, and since she considered me her brother, I told her to make a decision," said Annu Kapoor. "He (Javed Akhtar) said, 'What decision? She's not ready.' So, I went to her and asked, 'Are you ready?' She said, 'Yes, I am.' Then I told him, 'Okay, I'm going.' She replied, 'Yes, go ahead,'" the actor added.

Javed Akhtar was previously married to scriptwriter Honey Irani. He has two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, from his first marriage.