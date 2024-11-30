Zoya Akhtar Appears With Andrew Garfield, Jacob Elordi At International Event. Internet: "Multiverse Of Madness"

Zoya Akhtar is all over the headlines at the moment. The reason? Viral pictures and videos of the filmmaker chilling with Hollywood celebrities Jacob Elordi and Andrew Garfield. Yes, you read that right. In a video posted by fashion commentator Diet Sabya on Instagram Stories, Zoya can be seen sharing the couch with Jacob and Andrew. She sits in the middle with the two actors taking their seats on either side. Zoya even shared the stage with Jacob and Andrew as they addressed the crowd and gave a speech. The film personalities attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco on Friday (November 29).

Along with the video, Diet Sabya wrote, “Zoyuu what are you doing there?” Another text mentioned in the clip reads, “What is Zoya Akhtar doing between Andrew Garfield and Jacob Elordi?” Soon after Zoya's appearance at the international event went viral. Here's how the internet reacted to it on X (formerly Twitter).

“Oh to be sitting between Andrew Garfield and Jacob Elordi just like Zoya Akhtar is sitting between them at the Marrakech International Film Festival,” read a comment.

“Zoya Akhtar chilling with Jacob Elordi and Andrew Garfield is killing me,” said a user.

A person called the unlikely event, “the multiverse of madness”.

“Not Zoya Akhtar in between Garfield and Jacob Elordi,” chimed in an individual

not zoya akhtar having jacob elordi tap her knees what timeline am i living in https://t.co/XPjtvknS58 — shiv17 (@ripleyesque) November 29, 2024

Uploading a video where Jacob Elordi is seen tapping Zoya Akhtar's knees another noted, “What timeline am I living in?”

For the event, Zoya Akhtar picked out a shimmery black co-ord set. While Andrew Garfield wore an olive green shirt under a jacket and black pants. Jacob Elordi with his bearded look layered his white shirt with a black blazer and matching trousers.

Zoya Akhtar's upcoming project includes Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. While the film was announced in 2021 there were speculations that the film was shelved after Priyanka and Katrina reportedly walked out from the movie. However, Zoya confirmed that Jee Le Zaraa is "very much in the works”. She said, “I think aligning the three of them, their dates, and Farhan, his dates". Full story here.