More Pics From Shabana Azmi's 74th Birthday Celebrations With Javed Akhtar, Ali Fazal And Others

Shabana Azmi had a fun-filled 74th birthday celebrations with her dear friends from the industry. Ali Fazal, who attended the festivities, shared some new pictures on his Instagram feed. In the first picture, Ali Fazal can be seen posing with Shabana Azmi. Ali Fazal also posed with Javed Akhtar. The third click features a full house frame with Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Richa Chadha, Urmila Matondkar, Tanvi Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Ali Fazal. Sharing the pictures, Ali Fazal wrote, "Happy Birthday Shabana ma'am!! May the force always be with you. @azmishabana18 !! Dher saara pyaar . You both lead us into so many worlds all at once. An evening well spent. Photos: @diamirzaofficial." Take a look:

Farah Khan also shared a fun-filled clip featuring the birthday girl. She wrote in the caption, "Here with 2 of the best dancers in Bollywood. Shabana Azmi and Vidya Balan and oh... there's also Urmila Matondkar. Happy birthday Shabana." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza shared a few pictures from Shabana Azmi's birthday party. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday Shabana Amma. You are our inspiration, our cheerleader and the glue that holds us together. We are so lucky to call you our own. As you complete 50 years in cinema this month please know that you are deeply cherished. Thank you for being the absolute best. We love you." Take a look:

Shabana Azmi, who has won five National Awards, has worked in over 100 films. She has featured in critically-acclaimed films like Arth, Bhavna, Neerja, Khandar, Masoom, Paar, Tehzeeb, Godmother, Fire and Sati among many others.