Separated By Lockdown, Esha Gupta Makes It Instagram Official With Spanish Boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar

Actress Esha Gupta, kind of suddenly, shared a loved-up photo on Instagram with Manuel Campos Guallar, appearing to confirm she's dating the Spanish entrepreneur. In the photo, Esha Gupta and Manuel Campos Guallar can be seen twinning in black - he in a tuxedo and she in black separates. Manuel also has his arm around Esha in the photo and their smiles appear to say it all! Esha shared the photo with a mushy caption in Spanish, writing: "Te amo mucho mi amor," which roughly translates into English as: "I love you so much, my love." Esha added a black heart emoji to her Instagram post, which has sent the Internet into a meltdown of sorts.

The 34-year-old actress is locked down in Mumbai while her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar is in isolation in Spain. In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier, Esha had said how she is in touch with Manuel though video calls and how he helps her keep calm during the coronavirus outbreak: "My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I'm talking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he's the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me."

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta has been sharing these glimpses of her lockdown routine on Instagram:

Esha Gupta is best known for starring in films such as Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal and Humshakals among others.