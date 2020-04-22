For Esha Gupta, Waking Up And Looking Like This Is Only 'Expectation'. Swipe For 'Reality'

Esha Gupta shared this photo (courtesy egupta)

Actress Esha Gupta shared a happy photo of hers to convey how she wants her morning look to be. Alas, the reality turns out to be quite different. The 34-year-old actress shared an "expectation vs reality" post that will only make you chuckle. Sharing a stunning photo of hers, in which she's wrapped in satin sheets, Esha wrote: "Waking up expectation vs reality." The "reality" is revealed in the next photo in the album and it is pretty relatable, we swear. Tahira Kashyap, like most on Esha Gupta's Instagram, liked the post and commented: "So cute!"

Only recently, celeb couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi made us roll on the floor laughing with their "expectation vs reality" post, featuring behind-the-scenes moments of their video wishing fans on Baisakhi.

However, "expectation vs reality" video goals was set by Raj Kundra, who made an ROFL video for the critics of wife Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge videos. "To all those people who think I don't enjoy my dessert, let me tell you I earn my Sunday Binge and indulge with #Pride. No sugar during the week and eat anything you want on Sunday guilt free. Celebrate and eat with gratitude. This video was my Hubby's take on my critics. PS: This video was just meant to be on our Family chat (we have one). Raj Kundra, you are hilarious. Can't believe you did this," Shilpa captioned her post.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's post also comes to mind when we think of "expectation vs reality" posts. Check out her "Saturday night vibe v/s my actual Saturday night" post.

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta is best known for starring in films such as Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal and Humshakals among others.