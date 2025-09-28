Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco. See First Pics From Dreamy Wedding

Selena Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco after two years of dating.

What's Happening

The couple exchanged vows in California on Saturday, September 27.

Gomez, 33, confirmed the news through an Instagram post that included several photographs and short clips from the wedding. The post carried a brief caption: "9.27.25."

The images showed moments of the ceremony, from the couple holding hands to sharing hugs. One frame focused on Gomez's bouquet of white flowers, while another showed a close view of their wedding rings.

A candid picture captured Gomez sitting on the floor as Blanco rested his head in her lap, and in another clip, she was seen adjusting his bowtie before giving him a kiss.

The couple wore Ralph Lauren for their special day.

Gomez chose a halter-neck satin gown with floral embroidery and an open back, carrying a bouquet of lily of the valley. She paired the look with platinum-and-diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co.

Blanco wore a classic black tuxedo and bowtie.

Background

The wedding celebrations began on Friday evening with a rehearsal dinner at a mansion in the Hope Ranch community of Santa Barbara County.

The next day, the ceremony was held at Sea Crest Nursery, attended by about 170 guests. White tents were set up for the reception, which included dinner, dancing and live music, with additional security on site.

Among the attendees were Gomez's longtime friend Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, and her Only Murders in the Building colleagues Martin Short and Steve Martin.

In an earlier appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gomez had shared that "Marty [Short] is due to give a speech," while "Steve [Martin] will probably pull out his banjo."

Before the wedding, Gomez marked her bachelorette party with close friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on August 23. Blanco held his bachelor party in Las Vegas, where he enjoyed spa sessions, dined on caviar, and, according to a source, spent time at a nightclub.

Gomez and Blanco's relationship began in June 2023, four years after the two worked together on the track I Can't Get Enough.

In December 2023, the singer confirmed their relationship in an Instagram comment, writing, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." She also told fans she was at her "happiest" with him, later sharing a photo of the two on her Instagram Story.

Earlier this year, the couple got engaged.