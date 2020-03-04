Seen This Rare Pic Of Bridesmaids Kareena Kapoor And Malaika Arora From Amrita Arora's Wedding?

Amrita Arora shared this precious image. (Image courtesy: amuaroraofficial)

Highlights Amrita married Shakeel Ladak 11 years ago

Amrita also shared a picture with Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan

Karisma Kapoor is missing from the picture

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are BFFs in true blue sense and pictures from Amrita Arora's wedding remind us of just that. On her 11th wedding anniversary, actress Amrita Arora shared some priceless pictures from her treasure trove of memories. One of the picture features Amrita's sister Malaika Arora and her bestie Kareena Kapoor as bridesmaids and they look absolutely stunning in matching orange outfits. Amrita also posted picture with Malaika's ex-husband and film producer Arbaaz Khan.

Check out the lovely picture here:

Screenshot of Amrita Arora's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Amrita wished her husband Shakeel Ladak on their special day. She shared a picture from the wedding ceremony and she captioned it: "What was, still is love. 11 years and a whole lotta more to go. Happy anniversary. #Wegotthisbaby."

Here are some more pictures from the ceremony:

Screenshot of Amriat Arora's Instagram story.

Amrita Arora with Arbaaz Khan.

Shakeel Ladak with Amrita.

Malaika-Amrita and the Kapoor sisters are a part of a close-knit circle and they are frequently spotted hanging out together. The quartet is frequently seen at parties together. Malaika Arora is currently seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has featured in films like Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Hello, Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq among others.