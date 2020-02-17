Lakme Fashion Week: A Round-Up Of How Kareena Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap And Other Stars Lit Up The Finale

Kareena, Tahira and other Bollywood celebrities added star dust to the Lakme Fashion Week finale

Kareena Kapoor (L) and Tahira Kashyap (R) at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Highlights

  • Kareena walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal
  • Tahira Kashyap wore a Pooja Shroff ensemble
  • Riteish and Genelia walked the ramp together
New Delhi:

The finale of Lakme Fashion Week couldn't have been better, what with Bollywood's biggest stars showing up in the best of outfits. Kareena Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal. For the big night, the actress wore an off-shoulder emerald green gown. Kareena had her hair styled in a sleek bun. She finished off her look with smokey eyes and nude lips. Meanwhile, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap looked gorgeous in a pristine white outfit as she walked the ramp for Pooja Shroff. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were super cute in coordinated outfits.

See the pictures from the Lakme Fashion Week finale here:

Kareena Kapoor at the fashion show.

Kareena Kapoor's head-turning appearance on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week deserves a special mention. The actress ruled the runway and how.

Kareena Kapoor at the fashion show.

Tahira Kashyap looked dreamy as ever in a white Pooja Shroff ensemble. Tahira's natural curls went perfectly well with her outfit.

Tahira Kashyap on the runway.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza wore coordinated checked outfits to the glamorous event. Brownie points for cuteness!

Riteish and Genelia were all smiles.

Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'Cruz took Mrunalini Rao's Utpala collection to a different level altogether. See the picture:

Athiya shetty and Ileana on the ramp.

Red alert for the Rajma Chawal actress Amyra Dastur, who walked for designer Rajdeep Ranawat. The headgear deserves a special mention.

Amyra Dastur on the ramp.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

