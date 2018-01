Seen This Pic Of Alia Bhatt With Her Friend From A Recent Shaadi?

Highlights Alia Bhatt looks adorable with her friend at a shaadi Alia was dressed in a lehenga choli at the wedding Alia is currently prepping for Brahmastra

@aliaabhatt @akansharanjankapoor #aliaabhatt93 #aliabhatt A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaa_bhatt_93) on Jan 5, 2018 at 9:12pm PST

I like me better when I'm with youu A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 27, 2017 at 7:05am PST

Feels A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 28, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

high rated gabriella's A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 29, 2017 at 9:15am PST

The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA....the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan#ranbir@aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble! pic.twitter.com/pXraaH1425 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2018

Want to have somevibes? Well, then you should definitely see this gorgeous picture of Alia Bhatt from a recent wedding, which she attended with her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. On Friday, Alia was spotted attending a close friend's wedding in Mumbai. Alia rocked thein a gorgeous green and yellow. Alia accessorised her look with beautifuls and a perfectcompleted the look. Alia's friend Akansha also looked lovely in a pastel ensemble and the duo posed for a perfect picture and gave us major friendship goals. Do you think the girls would have danced to Alia's favouritesongs likeorSee the cute wedding picture here:You can copy Alia's style for any upcoming wedding, haldi ceremony or sangeet function. Recently, Alia Bhatt had flown to Bali with her BFFs to ring in the New Year . It was reportedly an all-girls' trip as Alia's best friend was getting married. "Yes, I have my New Year's plan in place. My best friend is getting married, so we're going on a girls' trip," she told the Reuters.A picture of Alia with 'soul friend' Akanksha, beside a beach, went viral. "I like me better when I'm with you," wrote Alia and added a heart emoticon.Here are some other pictures of Alia with her BFFs from Bali. Alia Bhatt is currently prepping for Brahmastra , co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The filming will begin in February.Alia will also be seen inwith Ranveer Singh.Talking about, the director earlier told news agency PTI: "In its core it has romance as an element but it has got a new flavour to it." He also said: "It's a huge project and lot of people have faith in it and in me so I need to deliver for my own career, for the producer, the actors and the entire crew." Alia Bhatt was last seen in, for which she won Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Female) at an award show. Alia Bhatt recently completed filming, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and which is directed by Meghna Gulzar.(With PTI inputs)