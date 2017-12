Alia Bhatt Is In Bali With BFFs And Their Wonderful Pics Cannot Be Missed

Highlights It is reportedly an all-girls' trip Alia will celebrate New Year in Bali She has Raazi, Brahmastra and Gully Boy in the pipeline

Bum bum tam tam A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

I like me better when I'm with youu A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 27, 2017 at 7:05am PST

forever kinda mood. A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 16, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

Find me where the wild things are A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

Alia Bhatt has flown to Bali with her BFFs to ring in the New Year and the pictures on her Instagram feed just cannot be missed. It is reportedly an all-girls' trip as Alia's best friend is getting married. "Yes, I have my New Year's plan in place. My best friend is getting married, so we're going on a girls' trip," she said during an award show, reports Pinkvilla . A picture of Alia with 'soul friend' Akanksha, beside a beach, is our favourite. "I like me better when I'm with you," writes Alia, adding a heart emoticon. The picture has got over 10 lakh likes and counting.See pictures of Alia and her BFFs in Bali.Alia Bhatt, 24, never fails to delight her fans. Months ago, she shared some fabulous pictures from Kashmir , where she was shooting for. Akanksha had accompanied Alia to Kashmir. We have collated some of the best ones. (You can thank us later).In, Alia features as a Kashmiri woman married to a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film is based on Harinder Sikka's novelreleases next year in May.Meanwhile, Alia is also prepping forand, a trilogy, is a fantasy adventure film and its first part will hit the screens on August 15, 2019. Alia co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Her next film,, stars her opposite Ranveer Singh and directed by Zoya Akhtar.