Alia Bhatt Reacts To BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Old Audition Tape: "How Lovely"

Alia Bhatt has often gone on record to share how vital her girl gang is to her. She has had the same set of girlfriends since school, and now and then we get a glance of them on her social media feed.

One of Alia's best friends is also Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who made her debut with the Netflix film Guilty in 2020. The film also had Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

Akansha took to her Instagram yesterday, to share an old audition tape of her's from 2016. It was at Mukesh Chhabra's Casting Company's office.

The caption read, "Found this gem from 2014—my early audition days when I basically lived rent-free at @mukeshchhabracc. I was so raw, so clueless, and rocking some seriously oversized side locks."

She added, "But I was also so full of excitement, and dreams, and that fearless energy only comes when you don't know what you don't know. Crazy to look back and see how much has changed!! PS- can anyone figure out what film this is ?? From the character names?? Did it even get made?? I'm totally blank!!!"

Soon her bestie Alia Bhatt reacted to the post, stating, "So lovely", with a red heart.

Bhumi Pednekar too reacted with, "Kanchu", while Akansha's sister Anushka Ranjan remarked, "Oh my god."

On the work front, Akansha played a cameo role in Vasan Bala's Jigra, with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in the lead. She will next be seen in the Tamil film MaayaOne. Apart from Guilty, Akansha was also seen in Monica, O My Darling which had Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

As for Alia, she is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has Alpha with Sharvari Wagh.