Seen These Viral Pics Of Rajinikanth From The Sets Of Darbar?

Rajinikanth on the sets of Darbar. (Image courtesy: rajinistforever)

Superstar Rajinikanth occupied a spot on the list of trends all of Thursday, after pictures of the actor from the sets of his forthcoming film Darbar surfaced on social media. In one of the pictures, the 68-year-old actor could be seen dressed in a black-and-white jacket, while the other one, he can be seen wearing a checked shirt. Rajinikanth could be seen sporting a pair of sunglasses in the pictures. The now viral pictures have been curated by several fan clubs dedicated to the legendary actor on Instagram (there are so many). Take a look at the pictures of the superstar here:

Darbar went on floors earlier this week. Rajinikanth was photographed shooting on the sets of the film in Mumbai, where he was joined by his co-star Nayanthara. The film also stars Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar as the antagonist.

Darbar has been directed by AR Murugadoss and Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of a police officer in the film. The actor will be seen portraying the role of a cop after 25 years. He was last seen as a police officer in the 1992 film Pandian.

The makers of the film shared the film's poster earlier this month. The quirky poster featured film's lead actor Rajinikanth. "Here We Go! Thalaivar167 is Darbar," read the caption on the post shared by Lyca Productions. Take a look at the poster of Darbar here:

Darbar was earlier titledThalaivar 167. The film will be produced by Lyca Productions, which had also backed Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2018 film 2.0.

Darbar is scheduled to hit the screens on Pongal next year.

