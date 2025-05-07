<i>Coolie</i> 100 Day Teaser: Fans Approve Recreation Of Rajinikanth's <i>Thalapathi</i> Moment

Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Coolie created a buzz among fans with its new teaser recreating the Thalapathi moment. The makers dropped a new teaser to mark 100-day countdown to the film's release. The stand-out moment from the video is a recreation of an iconic scene from Rajinikanth's Thalapathi where he's seen standing with the setting sun in the background.

The Internet gave roaring shout outs to the teaser.

A fan wrote, "My humble quick edit for Thalaivar. Thank you Sun Pictures and Lokesh, Enna da life sad ah pogudhe nu nenaikkum bodhu, sema update erakki vitteenga. Thank you Thalaiva. Love you as always."

#Thalapathi x #Coolie



My humble quick edit for Thalaivar❤️



Thank you Sun Pictures and Lokesh, Enna da life sad ah pogudhe nu nenaikkum bodhu, sema update erakki vitteenga. Thank you Thalaiva 🙏🏻 love you as always #Thalaivar #CoolieFromAug14 pic.twitter.com/rfOKMS6gYb — Kousik Karthikeyan (@kousik23) May 6, 2025

Another fan wrote, "Same sunset...different world."

Sharing a collage of the original scene and the recreated scene, another fan wrote, "34 years challenge."

For the unversed, Thalapathi is a gangster drama written and directed by Mani Ratnam, and produced by G. Venkateswaran. The film stars Rajinikanth and Mammootty with Arvind Swamy in his feature-film debut, Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana and Geetha in supporting roles.

In March last year, Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the first-look poster of Coolie. The poster features a monochromatic image of Rajinikanth sporting a denim shirt. He is bound by a chain of wristwatches, which stand out in colour amidst the grayscale, with a conspicuous clock in the background. Sharing the poster on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that the film's title will be unveiled on April 22. He wrote, "#Thalaivar171TitleReveal on April 22."

Speaking of Coolie, it was officially announced back in September 2023. The tentative title was Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171 film. The film's new title was later released in April 2024.

Coolie is scheduled to release on August 14.