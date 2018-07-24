Seen The Teaser Of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 Yet?

Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. (Image courtesy: Facebook)

The makers of popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, finally released the first teaser of season 10 and we can't wait for the show to begin. According to news agency IANS, this year the show will "celebrate common man's undying spirit behind struggle." The one-and-a-half minute video was released by Sony Entertainment Television's official Facebook page on Monday night. The teaser showcases the journey of a taxi driver to the hot seat. "The 10th season of the show will applaud the undying spirit behind every struggle and of resilience," read a statement from Sony Entertainment Television, which airs the show. The promo, which is widely being circulated on social media, has been collaboratively been directed by Nitesh Tiwari (director of Dangal) and Ashwiny Iyer (Bareilly Ki Barfi), who tweeted, "Amitabh Bachchan and KBC are back to encourage and celebrate people who have dreams to make it happen."

Take a look at the trailer here:

Though the teaser didn't give an exact air date but it did mention that the show will be aired soon. This year, the theme of the show is "Kab Tak Rokoge."

In the last season ofKaun Banega Crorepati, several celebrities from different spheres of life such as Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Vidya Balan, Yuvraj Singh, Taapsee Pannu, television actress Hina Khan, PV Sindhu among others participated for charity.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the Indian adaptation of British game show game show which is based on the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. The show first aired in the year 2000. Except season 3 (which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan), Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all the other seasons of the show.

(With inputs from IANS)