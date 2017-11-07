Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Grand Finale: Vidya Balan Introduced Amitabh Bachchan To KBC Memes

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Grand Finale: "Iska naam meme hai? Bahut khatarnaak hai yeh!"

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Grand Finale: Still from the show (courtesy sonytelevision)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Vidya was joined by Yuvraj on the Hot Seat
  2. Vidya enlightened Big B about KBC memes
  3. Big B was left cracking up
The grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 was an episode made of mixed emotions. While Yuvraj Singh shared the emotional story of his struggle with cancer, Vidya Balan introduced Amitabh Bachchan to Internet memes. Yuvraj and Vidya were playing to help out with the fund of the cricketer's NGO about cancer awareness - You We Can. The celebrity contestants on the Hot Seat won 25 lakhs on the show but that's just one of the high points. Before today, Amitabh Bachchan had not heard about memes and he'll be thankful to Vidya Balan forever, for enlightening him about the many KBC memes. From "Bahut hi umda kheli aap" to "Kya kijiye ga aap is dhanraashi ka?", Big B's signature deliveries on the show have indeed keept the Internet busy so far.

Vidya Balan, who confessed to being a huge Big B fan, could not but share her favourite list of KBC memes with the megastar. We have provided additional ones to go with each of the memes Vidya mentioned.

#Dabba Gul:

Jab patni ne bola dabbe mein matar paneer hai but dabbe se nikla lauki...

Husband says: "Bahut hi umda kheli hai aap, taliya bajti rehni chahiye"
 

#Beta, Aap Se Na Ho Payega:

17 seconds treadmill pe bhaagne ke baad...

"Deviyo aur sajjano, yahaan pe ek chhota sa break lenge"
 

#The Curious Case Of Mom's Curiosity:

Jab aap mummy se 500 rupees mangti hai, mummy kehti hai
 

"Kya kijiye ga aap iss dhanrashi ka?"

#Taala Lagaya Jae:

Yaar college boring ho gaya hai

"Taala laga de"

Watch the hilarious segment from KBC here:



Here are a few more that'll crack you up like they made Big B chuckle:
 
 
 
 

After going through Vidya's carefully curated list, this was Big B's reaction: "Iska naam meme hai? Bahut khatarnaak hai yeh!"

Amitabh Bachchan, after being enlightened about memes, asked for a round of applause not For Vidya Balan but... "Ekbaar taliya bajjaye memes ke liye?"

Kaun Banega Crorepati aired it's last episode of the season and it's prime time slot (9 pm on Sony Television) will be taken by a new show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, which is a rehashed project from Pehredaar Piya Ki makers.
 

