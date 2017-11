Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Grand Finale: Vidya Balan Introduced Amitabh Bachchan To KBC Memes

Highlights Vidya was joined by Yuvraj on the Hot Seat Vidya enlightened Big B about KBC memes Big B was left cracking up

After Spending Lots of Money & Time When She Says "You Deserve Someone better" pic.twitter.com/HVuAcDiRAK — Sanjeev (@Snju_Baba) October 9, 2017

Vodafone after giving 7 min 4G supernet. pic.twitter.com/gWhkQ3y2o1 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 15, 2017

When you ask Rs. 500/- from Mom.



Mom: pic.twitter.com/dhuZjdGkO2 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 16, 2017

Guy *gets into a relationship*



Same Guy *to his friends* pic.twitter.com/92K92Xn28o — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 16, 2017

When the iPhone X was announced. Me to my kidney pic.twitter.com/Kl829HcOR3 — Bond Jignesh Bond (@techniRascal) October 16, 2017

Me: *breaks glass*

Mom: haan sab todd do.



Mom: *breaks glass* haath slip ho gaya hehe

Me: But...

Mom: pic.twitter.com/guSBx33GqW — Anurag Verma (@kitAnurag) October 13, 2017

The grand finale ofwas an episode made of mixed emotions. While Yuvraj Singh shared the emotional story of his struggle with cancer , Vidya Balan introduced Amitabh Bachchan to Internet memes. Yuvraj and Vidya were playing to help out with the fund of the cricketer's NGO about cancer awareness - You We Can. The celebrity contestants on the Hot Seat won 25 lakhs on the show but that's just one of the high points. Before today, Amitabh Bachchan had not heard about memes and he'll be thankful to Vidya Balan forever, for enlightening him about the many KBC memes. From "" to "", Big B's signature deliveries on the show have indeed keept the Internet busy so far.Vidya Balan, who confessed to being a huge Big B fan, could not but share her favourite list of KBC memes with the megastar. We have provided additional ones to go with each of the memes Vidya mentioned....Husband says: "..."Kya kijiye ga aap iss dhanrashi ka?"Here are a few more that'll crack you up like they made Big B chuckle:After going through Vidya's carefully curated list, this was Big B's reaction: "!"Amitabh Bachchan, after being enlightened about memes, asked for a round of applause not For Vidya Balan but... "