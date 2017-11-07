Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Grand Finale: Vidya Balan Introduced Amitabh Bachchan To KBC Memes

Highlights
- Vidya was joined by Yuvraj on the Hot Seat
- Vidya enlightened Big B about KBC memes
- Big B was left cracking up
Vidya Balan, who confessed to being a huge Big B fan, could not but share her favourite list of KBC memes with the megastar. We have provided additional ones to go with each of the memes Vidya mentioned.
#Dabba Gul:
Jab patni ne bola dabbe mein matar paneer hai but dabbe se nikla lauki...
Husband says: "Bahut hi umda kheli hai aap, taliya bajti rehni chahiye"
After Spending Lots of Money & Time When She Says "You Deserve Someone better" pic.twitter.com/HVuAcDiRAK— Sanjeev (@Snju_Baba) October 9, 2017
#Beta, Aap Se Na Ho Payega:
17 seconds treadmill pe bhaagne ke baad...
"Deviyo aur sajjano, yahaan pe ek chhota sa break lenge"
Vodafone after giving 7 min 4G supernet. pic.twitter.com/gWhkQ3y2o1— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 15, 2017
#The Curious Case Of Mom's Curiosity:
Jab aap mummy se 500 rupees mangti hai, mummy kehti hai
When you ask Rs. 500/- from Mom.— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 16, 2017
Mom: pic.twitter.com/dhuZjdGkO2
"Kya kijiye ga aap iss dhanrashi ka?"
#Taala Lagaya Jae:
Yaar college boring ho gaya hai
"Taala laga de"
Watch the hilarious segment from KBC here:
Here are a few more that'll crack you up like they made Big B chuckle:
Man, @vidya_balan explaining about #Memes to Sir @SrBachchan was one of the best thing ever..— Sourabh (@AnUNhuman) November 7, 2017
God I'll miss #KBC now.. pic.twitter.com/2tV3dYfK3s
Guy *gets into a relationship*— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 16, 2017
Same Guy *to his friends* pic.twitter.com/92K92Xn28o
When the iPhone X was announced. Me to my kidney pic.twitter.com/Kl829HcOR3— Bond Jignesh Bond (@techniRascal) October 16, 2017
Me: *breaks glass*— Anurag Verma (@kitAnurag) October 13, 2017
Mom: haan sab todd do.
Mom: *breaks glass* haath slip ho gaya hehe
Me: But...
Mom: pic.twitter.com/guSBx33GqW
After going through Vidya's carefully curated list, this was Big B's reaction: "Iska naam meme hai? Bahut khatarnaak hai yeh!"
Amitabh Bachchan, after being enlightened about memes, asked for a round of applause not For Vidya Balan but... "Ekbaar taliya bajjaye memes ke liye?"
Kaun Banega Crorepati aired it's last episode of the season and it's prime time slot (9 pm on Sony Television) will be taken by a new show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, which is a rehashed project from Pehredaar Piya Ki makers.