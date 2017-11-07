Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Grand Finale: Yuvraj Singh Breaks Down In Front Of Vidya Balan And Amitabh Bachchan

The grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 will make it even more difficult for fans of the show to bid adieu. But the curtains were drawn indeed with a blockbuster grand finale of Amitabh Bachchan's show with cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Vidya Balan on the Hot Seats. Titled Abhinandan Abhaar, the grand finale witnessed several emotional stories from the contestants and one of them being Yuvraj Singh's account of his struggle with cancer. Yuvraj, began the story of his tryst with cricket saying he hated playing cricket took coaching classes to live up to his dad's dreams. About having diagnosed with cancer he said: "Being an athlete it was very difficult for me to accept. When you're playing for 6-8 hours every day, you simply can't believe you've cancer."
"I too was escaping from the same and I continued to play. Then the doctors told me if I continue to ignore my health then it'll be difficult for you to survive. I thought the doctors are probably lying because I wanted to play and continued to neglect my health and then my condition deteriorated and so did my performance in the sport. With no alternative, I had to go for treatment," Yuvraj Singh broke down while recounting his experience and this was perhaps the most emotional moment of KBC 9.
It was in 2011 when Yuvi was diagnosed with cancer and flew into the US for prolonged treatment. He turned to home-soil the following year. Yuvraj and Vidya's were playing to help out with the fund of the cricketer's NGO about cancer awareness - You We Can. They won 25 lakhs on the show.
Ahead of the grand finale, this is what Yuvraj wrote about sharing screen space with Big B: "What an absolute honor and pleasure it was to play the game of KBC with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan."
The grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati also showed several special moments from previous shows, including when a KBC contestant, who is also a die-hard Sachin Tendulkar fan, got to meet the master blaster through the show.
The KBC finale also made Big B wonder what exactly he'll do at 9 pm Wednesday onwards - "Sheshe ke samne khare hoke bolenge swagat karte hai aapka Kaun Banega Crorepati par!," said the show host.
For the last time this season, here are some of the questions from the Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 wrap episode.
Kaun Banega Crorepati's prime time slot (9 pm on Sony Television) will be taken by a new show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, which is a rehashed project from Pehredaar Piya Ki makers.