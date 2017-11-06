Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, November 6: Amitabh Bachchan, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi And A Great Show

Highlights Kailash Satyarthi and his wife were special guests on Monday's episode They won a prize money of 50 lakhs KBC 9 will have its grand premiere on Tuesday

Child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi and his wife Sumedha were the special guests on Monday's episode of. Amitabh Bachchan's show is coming to an end with Tuesday's episode as the season finale. Mr Satyarthi had a rather smooth journey on the Hot Seat with occasional excerpts from the life of a person who is known for his struggle against child labour and abuse. Asked by Amitabh Bachchan, Mr Satyarthi shared one particular incident during his encounter with the young workers of a circus troupe. Mr Satyarthi's narration of the many incidents of child abuse left the show host appalled, who appealed to the audience to protect children from exploitation. Kailash Satyarthi was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for his efforts against child abuse.Kailash Satyarthi, who is also known to have headlined the 'Bharat Yatra' - his campaign against child abuse - shared how survivors of abuse and bonded labour victims had contributed to huge team of participants (14 lakh people). He shared his experience of travelled to 23 states and covering a distance of 12,000 km across India.Kailash Satyarthi, who continued to make appeals against child abuse, decided to quit ahead of the 100 crore mark. Unsure about the only bowler to have taken a hat-trick in both innings of a test match, he left the game and went home with Rs 50,00,000. The winning money will be added to the fund secured for his campaigns.The show had begun with a grand welcome to Amitabh Bachchan with the symphonies of Sanish Nair's band Euphony Official and came to an end with a brilliant performance by Hindi rock band Indian Ocean. On the show, Big B also revealed the story behind his surname.will have Yuvraj Singh and Vidya Balan as guests on Tuesday's grand finale, scheduled to air on Sony Television 7:30 pm onwards.After Tuesday's grand finale, we'll really missand Amitabh Bachchan on the small screen.