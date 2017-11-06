Amitabh Bachchan Gets Candid With His School Days Memories On KBC

New Delhi: On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Season 9, show host Amitabh Bachchan shared memories of his school days. The contestant was a teacher from Dahod, the medical hub of Gujarat, and the show also carried important discussions on present day teaching standards, punishment in schools, the role of parents and most importantly the drift in parental behavior towards teachers. Mr Bachchan's school days reveal a strict and disciplined regime and the show enthralled when he said he still respects his teachers despite the harsh punishment inflicted.
Sharing several light and fun moments, Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant Mr Verghese on 'how has the teaching standards changed?' to which the reply was 'a teacher is also an entertainer these days. Students don't like lecture based teachings anymore.'
'Teachers always prepare themselves for innovative activities,' he added. Moein Verghese is a teacher, for 19 years, at St Mary's school, the only CBSE affiliated school in his home town.
Mr Bachchan discussed about his school days and the 'cane slog' as a part of punishment from The Principal, who was a good tennis player.
Mr Verghese shared his inter-religious love story and was lauded for his secular thoughts. His wife could not accompany him to the show, so Mr Bachchan gave him a heartfelt surprise by making a video call to his wife Deepti.
