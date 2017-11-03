Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 50: Good Bye To Amitabh Bachchan's Show, Haste Haste Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Today was the last episode of this year's KBC

Amitabh Bachchan began today's, by sharing that it might be the last chance to be on the hot seat and also revealed that the show will have this season's last episode telecast on November 6. On November 6, the show will have cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Vidya Balan in a special episode Abhinandan Aabhaar. Moein Wargis from Dahod, Gujarat was the lucky contestant to be on the hot seat in today's episode. Moein shared his cute inter-religious love story on the show, which elated the audience and Big B. He also told that he's on the show only because of his wife. Amitabh Bachchan was quite impressed with Moein's secular thoughts.Moein is a teacher in Gujarat and he shared some of the insights of his teaching profession. Of this, Big B recalled his childhood days and shared an interesting tale from his school days.Moein used all his lifelines but won Rs 3,20,000. Moein's wife could not accompany him to the show, so Big B gave him a heartfelt surprise to Moein by making a video call to his wife Deepti.Which of these Union Territories has the maximum number of Lok Sabha constituencies?Which of these numbers is not represented in Roman numerals?Who is the first Indian woman to be canonized as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church?What is the longest play by William Shakespeare?Which of these leaders has never been a Union Minister of India?It's sad that we won't be enlightened by Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show now, but we'll surely wait for the next season.Don't forget to watch the special episodeon November 6.