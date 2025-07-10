"Nature Reminding Who's The Boss": Delhi Earthquake Shakes Up Internet With Hilarious Memes

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday morning, with its epicentre located 4 km northeast of Jhajjar in Haryana at a depth of 14 km. The tremors were felt in various areas, including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and other nearby places. Residents in Delhi rushed out of their homes as household items swayed. The tremors were felt as far as Meerut and Shamli in western Uttar Pradesh, approximately 200 km from the epicentre. According to reports, the quake occurred at 9:04 am, causing brief panic among the public.

Although there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, many people online reported feeling the tremors for around 10-15 seconds, describing it as the "longest quake" they've experienced in years. Social media users quickly jumped into action, turning to humour to cope with the unexpected event. With #earthquake trending on X, netizens flooded platforms with funny memes, poking fun at the sudden shake-up and bringing some much-needed levity to the situation.

One user joked, "Polished off 3 aloo parathas like a true warrior. Sat on my bed, belly full, questioning my gluttonous act. Suddenly, an earthquake hit. Either Mother Earth disapproved… or my calorie count finally registered on the Richter scale." Another commented, "Living in Delhi NCR feels like a subscription to surprise dance sessions. Thanks, earthquakes."

A third said, "The earthquake here in Gurgaon was so massive that my entire table, fan, laptop, and I… we all started swinging." A fourth summed it up, saying, "Nature reminding who's the boss."

See the best memes:

Tectonic plates in Delhi NCR in every few months : #earthquake pic.twitter.com/vDJSw14sI3 — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) February 17, 2025

Life of people living in Delhi NCR . #earthquake pic.twitter.com/eokhLVvfPP — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) July 10, 2025

People in Gurugram and Delhi NCR after experiencing tectonic plates moving beneath the ground they were sleeping on this morning!#earthquake pic.twitter.com/jRn11ZeHp1 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) July 10, 2025

People rushing to Twitter to confirm about earthquake in Delhi 😂 #Delhi #earthquake pic.twitter.com/mxJx3l6rYd — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 10, 2025

India's indigenously developed state-of the-art #earthquake detection device that almost every Indian home have.. pic.twitter.com/5djlLZirfh — Rishabh Agarwal (@_AgarwalRishabh) July 10, 2025

Delhi is located within Seismic Zone IV, which is considered prone to earthquakes due to its proximity to the Himalayan collision zone. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority attributes the region's seismic activity to the collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This collision causes the plates to flex and store energy, which is eventually released as an earthquake when the plate's margins slip.