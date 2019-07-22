Seen Salman Khan's Dance Video With Mom Salma On Cheap Thrills Yet?

A still from the video shared by Salman. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan's latest Instagram post will surely bring a smile on your face. The actor shared a video, which also features his mother Salma. Wondering what's so special about the clip? The adorable mother-son pair can be seen dancing to Sia's dance number Cheap Thrills and Salma's priceless expressions cannot be missed. The video starts with Salman Khan and his mother grooving hand-in-hand to the track. The actor can be seen making some funny dance moves following which Salma can be seen taking cues from him. Salman and Salma end the dance with a tight hug, after which Salma asks the cameraman to stop the recording.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote what exactly his mom told the person recording the video: "Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna." The Internet is going crazy over the video and many celebrities such as Kiara Advani and Esha Gupta dropped adorable comments on Salman's post.

In just a few hours, the video has been watched by more than two million users on Instagram. Check out the video here:

Reacting to the post, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Esha Gupta, Dino Morea and Zareen Khan dropped several heart emojis in the comments section. Salman Khan's fans also filled up his post with comments such as "Most Cutest video till today." One user on Instagram wrote: "This video is priceless" while another commented: "Such cute pair of mom and son."

Salman Khan has been adding personal videos of himself and his fun moments with family on Instagram recently. In one of his previous posts, the Bharat actor introduced his "mami" to his fans, which left them in splits. The "mami" Salman could be seen referring to in the video is Edamame, a type of soy bean that is harvested early. Take a look at the hilarious video:

And here's another quirky video shared by Salman on Saturday.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Dabangg 3 and Inshallah.

