Seen Mandira Bedi's Stunning Pics From Jodhpur Yet?

Mandira Bedi's latest post on Instagram will make you pack your bags and buy tickets to Jodhpur right now. The anchor-actress shared a set of pictures of herself from her Jodhpur trip on Thursday and there's only one word to describe them - stunning. In the photos, Mandira can be seen wearing a saree, which she paired with a heavy necklace and earrings. She can be seen posing at various places at Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort. Sharing the pictures, Mandira Bedi wrote about her "memorable" night and captioned her post like this: "There was a view that was unforgettable. And a night that was equally memorable. #mehrangarhfort #jodhpur #aboutlastnight."

Sharing another video from her 365 day fitness challenge, Mandira Bedi wrote: "Day 203. When you do get some time at the gym before work, make it count!"

On the work front, Mandira Bedi made her debut in the film industry with the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role. Post that, she went on to feature in movies and shows like Saaho, Naam Gum Jaayega, Ittefaq, Divorce, O Teri, The Tashkent Files, CID, Shanti, Ghar Jamai, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.