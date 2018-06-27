Seen Jacqueline Fernandez's Latest Pics From Dabangg Reloaded Tour Yet?

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Jacqueline Fernandez shared photos from Dabangg Reloaded Tour Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and Daisy Shah are also a part of the tour Jacqueline was last seen in Salman Khan's Race 3

Jacqueline Fernandez is busy with Salman Khan's Dabangg Reloaded Tour but the actress managed to take out some time of her busy schedule and shared multiple pictures from the current stop of the tour - Los Angeles, on her Instagram account on Tuesday. We must tell you that she looks absolutely stunning in the pictures but the one that we loved the most was a close-up shot of her eyes. Jacqueline can be seen wearing a single-sleeved pink dress in the post. Comments such as "You are the definition of beauty" and "you could totally play a princess in a movie" have been posted. "You look like a Barbie doll," read another comment.

Take a look at the post here:



Besides the tour, the former beauty queen has been equally enjoying shopping. We got a glimpse of her shopping spree through Preity Zinta's Instagram post, featuring Jacqueline. Preity, who dropped by at the Dabangg Reloaded Tour in LA, hinted that she had a fun time shopping with Jacqueline and wrote: "Girls just wanna have fun. Here is Jacqueline Fernandez and yours truly, striking a pose with our new sunglasses." Here's the post:

Chicago 23.06.2018 #dabangg #worldtour A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:53pm PDT



Jacqueline has been shared several photos from the Dabangg Tour, which also includes Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Prabhu Deva and Manish Paul.

Jacqueline recently co-starred with Salman Khan in Race 3. She also shared screen-space with Salman in the 2014 film Kick. She will next be seen in Drive, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.