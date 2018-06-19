Before Miss India 2018 Finale, Take A Look At Jacqueline Fernandez's Miss Sri Lanka Pic

Good luck to all the girls tonight at Miss India World 2018 being Miss Sri Lanka was the beginning of such an amazing journey for me! Focus! Focus! Focus! And don't let anyone dim your light just because it's shining in their eyes! Also one last thing, please always remember who you are, when you are truly yourself the competition doesn't matter be judged for who you are, it's more important than being loved for someone you are not!! Rock the show tonight!! Lots of

