Before Miss India 2018 Finale, Take A Look At Jacqueline Fernandez's Miss Sri Lanka Pic

Highlights
- Jacqueline won Miss Sri Lanka title in 2006
- She made her Bollywood debut 3 years after she was crowned Miss Sri Lanka
- Jacqueline's latest film is Race 3
The above message accompanied this million dollar picture:
Good luck to all the girls tonight at Miss India World 2018 being Miss Sri Lanka was the beginning of such an amazing journey for me! Focus! Focus! Focus! And don't let anyone dim your light just because it's shining in their eyes! Also one last thing, please always remember who you are, when you are truly yourself the competition doesn't matter be judged for who you are, it's more important than being loved for someone you are not!! Rock the show tonight!! Lots of
Jacqueline has featured is commercial hits such as Kick and Judwaa 2. She also stars in latest film Race 3, co-starring Salman Khan, which is doing phenomenal business. Jacqueline's upcoming film is Drive, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.