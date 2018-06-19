Before Miss India 2018 Finale, Take A Look At Jacqueline Fernandez's Miss Sri Lanka Pic

Jacqueline Fernandez also shared a message for Miss India 2018 contestants

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 19, 2018 21:03 IST
Before Miss India 2018 Finale, Take A Look At Jacqueline Fernandez's Miss Sri Lanka Pic

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Jacqueline won Miss Sri Lanka title in 2006
  2. She made her Bollywood debut 3 years after she was crowned Miss Sri Lanka
  3. Jacqueline's latest film is Race 3
Before Miss India 2018 finale on Tuesday night, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a throwback photo herself, crowned Miss Sri Lanka. She shared a note of encouragement for the participants and said that becoming Miss Sri Lanka was the "beginning of such an amazing journey." Jacqueline was crowned Miss Sri Lanka in 2006 and she represented her country at Miss Universe competition the same year but lost the title to Zuleyka Rivera of Puerto Rico. In her Instagram post, she addressed the contestants of Miss India 2018 and wrote: "Good luck to all the girls tonight at Miss India World 2018... Focus! Focus! Focus! And don't let anyone dim your light just because it's shining in their eyes! Also one last thing, please always remember who you are, when you are truly yourself the competition doesn't matter be judged for who you are, it's more important than being loved for someone you are not"

The above message accompanied this million dollar picture:
 


Three years after winning Miss Sri Lanka title, Jacqueline travelled to India for a modelling assignment and later auditioned for Sujoy Ghosh's Aladin, which became her Bollywood debut film. She then featured in a song in Sajid Khan's Housefull and landed a full-fledged role in the sequel. In between she also starred in Murder 2.

Jacqueline has featured is commercial hits such as Kick and Judwaa 2. She also stars in latest film Race 3, co-starring Salman Khan, which is doing phenomenal business. Jacqueline's upcoming film is Drive, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

