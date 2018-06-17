Salman Khan Celebrates Eid With Katrina, Jacqueline, Sonakshi. See Pics Salman Khan's sister Arpita hosted the Eid party at her home this year

Share EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan outside Arpita's home in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights The party venue was Arpita and Aayush's home in Mumbai Salman's Race 3 team was in attendance Salman's colleagues like Mouni Roy and Athiya Shetty were also there Race 3 along with their usual friends. From Race 3 family, actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah along with actors Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala and producer Ramesh Taurani were there. Non-Race 3 guests were Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia Vantur, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy and Athiya Shetty among others. The ladies and gents were dressed in their finest to celebrate Eid with Salman and his family.



Take a look at the arrivals in pictures:



Salman Khan greeted the paparazzi in his Dabangg style:





Helen was cheerful as she entered the apartment complex. Alvira and her husband Atul Agnihotri were all smiles. Arbaaz Khan arrived separately while Seema and Sohail Khan(along with their sons Yohan and Nirvaan) were photographed while exiting the do.



Now, the guests. Katrina Kaif wore a zari-work tunic and palazzo set and opted for minimal makeup which complemented the pastel shades of her outfit. Sonakshi Sinha looked vibrant in a yellow outfit, courtesy of Manish Malhotra. Iulia also opted for the current floral printed outfit trend. Amrita Arora looked fabuous in a floral-printed outfit designed by Seema Khan.



Ladies from Salman Khan's Race 3 family were dressed to impress. Jacqueline paired palazzos with ananrkali while Daisy Shah opted for a black Manish Malhotra ensemble.



Athiya Shetty, whom Salman Khan launched in Bollywood, a gold and beige outfit like Mouni. Pooja Hegde wore a feisty Manish Malhotra number.



Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher looked inseparable. Race 3 actor Bobby Deol arrived with his wife Tanya. Producer Ramesh Taurani and actors Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala also attended the do.



Salman Khan is basking in the success of Race 3, which opened with a bang and Loveratri.



