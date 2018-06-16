Eid 2018: Race 3's Salman Khan Waving At Fans Will Make Your Day. Pics Here

Highlights
- Salman Khan made an appearance on Eid to greet fans
- Salman waved at the fans waiting outside
- Salman was joined by the younger members of the Khandaan
Salman Khan and the younger members of the Eid festivities made for some adorable photos at the balcony. While Salman was busy waving at his fans, the young ones appeared either amused by what's happening outside Galaxy or they remained busy on phones. But Salman and his Eid crew are simply way too adorable.
Meanwhile, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma roped in enough members of the khandaan to wish a fabulous Eid to her Instafam. She Instagrammed a video, which also stars Sohail, his wife Seema, children Yohan and Nirvaan, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Amrita's sons Rayaan and Azaan and Salman's tiny nephew Ahil.
#Race3 records a GIGANTIC START, despite pre-Eid making a dent in its business... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Fri Rs 29.17 cr. India biz... With #Eid festivities commencing today [Sat], #Race3 is expected to post MASSIVE NUMBERS. TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Day biz... 1. #Race3 Rs 29.17 cr 2. #Baaghi2 Rs 25.10 cr 3. #Padmaavat Rs 19 cr [Thu release; incl Wed previews rs 24 cr] 4. #VeereDiWedding Rs 10.70 cr 5. #PadMan rs 10.26 cr India biz. [Hollywood films not included]
Eid mubarak, everyone!