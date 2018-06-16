Eid 2018: Race 3's Salman Khan Waving At Fans Will Make Your Day. Pics Here

#Race3 records a GIGANTIC START, despite pre-Eid making a dent in its business... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Fri Rs 29.17 cr. India biz... With #Eid festivities commencing today [Sat], #Race3 is expected to post MASSIVE NUMBERS. TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Day biz... 1. #Race3 Rs 29.17 cr 2. #Baaghi2 Rs 25.10 cr 3. #Padmaavat Rs 19 cr [Thu release; incl Wed previews rs 24 cr] 4. #VeereDiWedding Rs 10.70 cr 5. #PadMan rs 10.26 cr India biz. [Hollywood films not included]

