Eid 2018: Race 3's Salman Khan Waving At Fans Will Make Your Day. Pics Here

Joining Salman at the balcony were Sohail Khan's younger son Yohan and Amrita Arora's children Rayaan and Azaan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 16, 2018 17:45 IST
Salman Khan at the balcony of Galaxy Apartments

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Salman Khan made an appearance on Eid to greet fans
  2. Salman waved at the fans waiting outside
  3. Salman was joined by the younger members of the Khandaan
So good to see Salman Khan celebrate Eid with his fans! As is tradition, the 52-year-old superstar and super-busy actor never fails to slice out time to greet his fans on Eid and Saturday was one such day. Salman sent the sea of fans, waiting outside Galaxy Apartments - his Mumbai residence - in a tizzy after he made a much-awaited appearance on the balcony of his home to send best wishes to his fans on Eid. Dressed in a white kurta and pants, the actor was accompanied by the younger members of the khandaan. Joining Salman at the balcony were Sohail Khan's younger son Yohan and Amrita Arora's children Rayaan and Azaan.
 
salman khan ndtv

Salman Khan celebrates Eid


Salman Khan and the younger members of the Eid festivities made for some adorable photos at the balcony. While Salman was busy waving at his fans, the young ones appeared either amused by what's happening outside Galaxy or they remained busy on phones. But Salman and his Eid crew are simply way too adorable.
 
salman khan ndtv

Salman Khan in Mumbai

salman khan ndtv

Salman Khan celebrates Eid

salman khan ndtv

Salman Khan celebrates Eid



Meanwhile, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma roped in enough members of the khandaan to wish a fabulous Eid to her Instafam. She Instagrammed a video, which also stars Sohail, his wife Seema, children Yohan and Nirvaan, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Amrita's sons Rayaan and Azaan and Salman's tiny nephew Ahil.
 
 

Eid Mubarak from ours to yours ! @beingsalmankhan @sohailkhanofficial @aaysharma

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on



Comments
Salman Khan has double reasons to celebrate on Saturday because his new release Race 3 scored a whopping Rs 29.17 crores on opening day. Salman Khan's Eid offering is also predicted to do much better over the weekend, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
 


Eid mubarak, everyone!
 

